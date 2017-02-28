Ubisoft is building a game in the 'Avatar' universe

Four sequels and several Disney thrill rides are in the works for James Cameron's sprawling sci-fi fantasy epic, and the director's Lightstorm Entertainment production company will work closely with Massive and Fox Interactive to "expand and deepen" the Avatar universe as the films unfold. Cameron, who has been known to be picky about his CGI technology, reportedly selected Massive for the project after viewing an early prototype built in the studio's custom-built Snowdrop engine -- the same platform that powers the dynamic global illumination, the real-time destruction and deep details in The Division.

"What impressed me about Massive were the group's passion for this project and the power of its Snowdrop engine," Cameron said in an announcement. "I believe Ubisoft's team at Massive Entertainment are absolutely the right partners to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life."

