Epic Games shows the potential of high-end augmented reality

While today the focus was a Chevrolet product, Project Raven could be beneficial on a much larger scale in the future. That's particularly true for filmmakers, advertising agencies and others who work with computer-generated imagery. These new capabilities will hit Epic's platform later this year, though the company wasn't clear on when, exactly, that might happen. On a consumer level, the company made an experience for Google's Project Tango that lets users get a 360-degree view of a Camaro ZL1, configure it to their liking and see what it would look like using the 3D depth-sensing features from Lenovo's Phab 2 Pro.

Unfortunately, the Tango app is only only for internal use right now, but Epic says that augmented reality is something that it is very interested in. "We want to go beyond gameplay for AR, it's more about what's unreal and real," Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri told Engadget about the idea behind Project Raven. "The engine is always gonna be a great gaming engine. What we're really seeing is the gamification of everything else [and] it's gonna be hugely disruptive."

