Netflix teases its Brad Pitt film 'War Machine'

The movie arrives on May 26th, or well after its originally hoped-for 2016 debut. However, it's still a coup for Netflix, which also tapped Plan B for The OA and Okja. The company is no stranger to offering well-received movies and even scored an Oscar for its The White Helmets documentary, but projects like War Machine take that ambition to a new level. It's now offering exclusives that compete directly with the top-tier movies you'd see in a theater, and might just be in the running for the most prestigious awards.