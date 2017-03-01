Yelp buys a company that helps you shrink restaurant wait times

The big challenge after the deal may simply be expansion. Nowait's virtual seating system is active with 4,000 restaurants in North America, but there are clearly many more eateries than that. Yelp may not make the most of the acquisition until the feature is relatively ubiquitous -- what good is skipping the physical line if it's not an option at your favorite place? If Yelp pulls this off, though, you'll have a good reason to use its app for restaurant searches over Google Maps and other generalized apps.