LG G6's dual cameras are good, but far from perfect

In good lighting and outdoors during the day, the G6 performs on par with some of the best phone cameras we've seen. Overall, colors really pop and the images are crisp and clean. Performance does suffer in low-light situations though, as the photos are noticeably grainy outside at night or in other environments where lighting isn't stellar. Even though we were already familiar with the selfie features, those software tools help the front-facing camera capture images of your face that also crisp and feature vibrant colors.

One place LG has improved camera performance from its previous phones is the transition between regular and wide-angle shots. There used to be a bit of a stutter when you switched back and forth, but that change is much smoother now. While the G6 doesn't pack a Snapdragon 835, LG did work with Qualcomm to bring the chip's camera zoom transition feature to the new flagship. It certainly makes a difference and the switch between views doesn't have a noticeable stutter like it does on the iPhone 7 Plus and other devices.

To take advantage of that extra screen real estate, LG has added a handy photo gallery along the side of the camera UI. It offers easy access to your last few shots and if you used a setting like Food Mode, the photo will be labeled with a tiny icon to remind you. Unfortunately, the G6 we tested wasn't running final software, so tapping on that in-camera gallery sometimes caused the app to crash. That's the only big issue we experienced and it's one the company will likely remedy before final devices launch.

The LG G6's dual cameras make a great first impression. Of course, we'll need to spend more than a few hours with the handset before we can make a final call, but we're planning to do just that during our full review. You can bet we'll put the dual cameras through their paces in a full day's worth of capturing photos in the near future.

