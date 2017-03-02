Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Christian Hartmann / Reuters
save
Save
share

Spotify hurtles past 50 million paid subscribers

Celebrate good times, come on.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
49m ago in AV
Comments
242 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Christian Hartmann / Reuters

Last we heard, Spotify had some 40 million subscribers. That was so 2016. Now the music streaming service has announced it's pushed past 50 million paying subscribers. Feel like helping the company celebrate? Well, you could start by listening to a certain song by Kool & The Gang. Soon enough, you could even stream it at a higher audio fidelity, too. Compared against Apple Music's reported (by CNBC) 20 million users, it shows just how far Apple has to go before taking on the current leader in the space.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file