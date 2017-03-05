Facebook group hosted naked photos of women soldiers

There are "hundreds" of Marines under investigation, and many involved accounts (both on Facebook and Google Drive) have been shut down. At least some offenders have also been fired or removed from active duty. However, it's not clear that the group has been completely purged of offending material, as there were photos posted of one woman in mid-February, two weeks after the account that had originally linked them was shut down.

The incident underscores the importance of the military keeping watch over its social presence -- both official and otherwise. If groups like this go unchecked, it both tarnishes the honor of the service and promotes bad behavior from soldiers looking to win approval from fellow group members. This problem might not go away unless armed forces either dedicate people to watching these groups or encourages volunteers to quickly report these situations.