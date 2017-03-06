Twitter suspends ex-KKK leader David Duke... then brings him back

Progressive users on the social network initially celebrated the ban, as Duke was never shy about spreading his hateful rhetoric. Had the suspension stuck, it would have followed Twitter's booting of noted troll Milo Yiannopoulos last year.

"We are really at war. Trump is at war," Duke said in response to the ban, according to Forward. "They're trying to make (Trump) go to jail and die in jail... They're going to war against me, too."

Last year, Twitter also banned several high-profile "alt-right" users, including Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute. The social network eventually restored Spencer's account, but he would go on to become the subject of a Nazi punching meme.