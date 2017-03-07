ACLU and 170 other groups ask the FCC to keep net neutrality

The current FCC administration is determined to end net neutrality whatever the cost, but that isn't stopping policy groups from making a bid to save it. Over 170 groups (including the American Civil Liberties Union and Electronic Frontier Foundation) have sent a letter urging FCC chair Ajit Pai, Democratic Senator Bill Nelson and Republican Senator John Thune to maintain the 2015 net neutrality order. They believe that treating internet traffic equally is vital to making the internet an "engine of opportunity," and note that broadband investment is up despite internet providers' threats to the contrary. It's also vital to preserving competition and free speech for smaller outfits, the groups argue.