Hyperloop One offers a proper glimpse at its Nevada test site

Hyperloop One has been showing off bits and pieces of its high-speed tube transport system over the past several months, but now it's ready to show something more complete. The company has offered a fuller look at its in-progress Nevada test tube, the DevLoop, and... it's a long tube. Really, though, this shows that the 1,640ft-long project is progressing and should be ready for its first public trial. However, you might be waiting a little longer than expected to see it in action.