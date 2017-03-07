New York Times reporters' tweets will appear in its paper edition

The paper's intro section will also spotlight the most popular online posts, but including tweets is about more than relaxing the walls between the newspaper's digital and tangible versions. It's showing that tomorrow's stories are broken right now on Twitter -- and that the NYT reporters' accounts are part extensions of the paper, part outlets in their own right.

As Recode points out, reporters like the organization's White House correspondent Maggie Haberman are augmenting their own coverage and even publishing stories that don't appear in print, online or in the NYT app. Eventually, those tweets will likely find their way into the latter formats. For now, they'll pop up on A2 and A3 alongside other tantalizing snippets enticing you deeper into that day's edition of the paper of record.