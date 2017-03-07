This attack alarm is baked into a ring

The idea behind Nimb is simple: The device is a ring with a tiny button tucked discreetly on the underside. Should the wearer feel that they are in danger, a three-second press will trigger an alert on your phone via Bluetooth. You'll be told the message was successfully sent with a gentle vibration, too quiet for anyone else to hear.



The alert will be sent to three nominated contacts, giving up your location and a canned message indicating that you are in trouble. If you subscribe to Nimb's $10-a-month service, your alert will also be sent to a 24/7 contact centre that will dispatch help and record the audio coming out of your smartphone. Details about how the contact centre will work are still being hammered out, but you can pay for a year's worth of service when you buy the ring itself.

Nimb is available to pre-order now for $130 in either black or white, with shipments expected to begin in May.