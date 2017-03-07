'No Man's Sky' teases a new way to roam your home planet

Fans have speculated about whether or not the game will get a ground vehicle since last November, when a Reddit user found files containing 3D models, icons and textures. There was even a folder conspicuously called "buggy."

Path Finder is No Man's Sky's second major content patch. Its first update, Foundation, came out in November and added base building, freighters, and farming. Hello Games said it was well-received by the community.

"Shortly after we launched the Foundation Update, we released a number of patches to address issues reported by players before beginning work on the Path Finder update," it said in a blog post. "We were surprised and excited by the response to Foundation, and we have been listening carefully to community feedback since then. To those of you who have spent time sharing feedback, whether positive or negative, we are listening. This is the next step in our journey. It shows the path forward."

Hello Games has been trying to win back disappointed fans since No Man's Sky's launch. Many felt the game failed to live up to its hype, as this YouTube video hilariously demonstrates. The UK-based Advertising Standards Authority even investigated whether or not its marketing was misleading (spoiler: it wasn't).

The Path Finder update is coming out later this week, but Hello Games hasn't released more information on what changes it'll bring. Players will just have to wait and read the detailed patch notes when it goes live.