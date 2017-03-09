'Elder Scrolls' digital card game launches after year-long beta

Bethesda also announced an upcoming update for the title, set to arrive April 5th. "The Fall of the Dark Brotherhood" is a new story that will contain new content for solo players, including more than 20 missions across three maps and more than 40 new cards. Players of the Mac/PC version of The Elder Scrolls Online MMO will get a free Doom Wolf mount when they download the card game expansion.

Hasbro's Magic: The Gathering has done incredibly well with the digital version of it's strategic card collecting experience, while Hearthstone was making $20 million per month just a couple of years ago. It's not a surprise that Bethesda wants its own entry to the genre, and having a hook into the IP of one of the bigger MMOs on console and PC can't hurt.

Bethesda says this is just the first step in making Legends a robust play adventure along with connecting it to the larger universe of The Elder Scrolls Online. The company plans to add even more features, including a spectator mode, Twitch integration and in-game tournaments. It also hopes to release new card sets and stories "every few months" throughout 2017.