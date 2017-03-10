Alphabet asks court to halt Uber's self-driving car project

As the Verge reports, the documents filed today claim Uber is operating using stolen materials and include the sworn testimony of Google forensic security engineer Gary Brown. As we heard last month, Brown's testimony alleges former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski used his personal laptop to download 9.7 GB of confidential materials related to Google's self-driving project in December of 2015. According to Brown, Levandowski's device left a trail in Google's logs, making him easy to track. Brown also says there's evidence that two other Google engineers Radu Raduta and Sameer Kshirsagar helped download confidential material.

Levandowski left Google to start autonomous trucking company Otto in January 2016, which Uber acquired a few months later for $680 million. Uber's own self-driving pilot program officially went live in Pittsburgh in September. Raduta and Kshirsagar were both poached away by Otto and followed Levandowski to Uber after the buyout.

Last month, an Uber spokesperson told Engadget "We take the allegations made against Otto and Uber employees seriously and we will review this matter carefully." So far, Uber has not issued a statement on today's preliminary injunction, but we'll update as we know more.