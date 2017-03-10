Watch how 'Alien: Covenant's' android is born

Another Alien film, another terrifying android that could spell humanity's downfall. In Prometheus, we were introduced to Michael Fassbender's David, a robot who was a bit too curious about the nature of extraterrestrial life. Now Fassbender is back in Alien: Covenant as "Walter," a slightly tweaked android with one important difference: He has no human emotions. That should make conversation a bit tougher, but hopefully it will prevent him from using his crew as human guinea pigs.
And if you've ever wondered what it would be like to buy an android helper of your own, check out the stylish promo below (directed by Ridley Scott's son Luke). It gives us our first clear glimpse at how androids are born in the series, and it hints at even more trouble when Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19th.