Windows Defender is using machine learning in a novel way too. "Our historical detection capability ensures new detection rules apply to up to six months of stored data to detect attacks that previously went unnoticed," the post reads.

More than that, Windows defender has a few new tricks for security teams to see what's going on at the time of an attack. The new tricks even allow them to ban a particular file from a network and grab forensic info off of a particular computer using what sounds like bait. An investigation package in the official parlance.

If you're interested in your machine joining the some two million others with Defender installed, or, just want a peek at the future, you can register for beta access at the source link below.