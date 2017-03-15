Cancelled '90s arcade fighter 'Primal Rage II' released online

For the uninitiated, Primal Rage made a name for itself in the '90s thanks to its cutting-edge stop motion animation. The prehistoric fighter soon found it's way onto almost every home gaming console available at the time, prompting the announcement of a sequel. Just a year into development, however, Atari's financial troubles gave them cold feet, causing the company to pull the plug on Primal Rage II.

This isn't the first time a canned gaming project has appeared online. With video games often costing huge amounts of money to produce, it's no surprise that countless brilliant concepts have fallen by the wayside over the years. Thanks to the ease of communication afforded by the internet, however, not all canceled titles are doomed to the scrapheap of history. Now, let's see more of that promising looking Star Wars 1313 please, LucasArts.