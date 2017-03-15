Fossil's smartwatches start receiving Android Wear 2.0

While numerous manufacturers have promised Android Wear 2.0 upgrades for at least some of their models, Fossil is one of the few to have an upgrade already in hand -- even TAG Heuer won't offer 2.0 until the end of March. It also bodes well if you own a Michael Kors smartwatch, for that matter, since Fossil had already promised an upgrade for that timepiece. We wouldn't buy a smartwatch just for speedy updates, but it's something to consider if you're on the fence about your choice of Android accessories.