Fossil's smartwatches start receiving Android Wear 2.0

Fossil may have been a bit late to introducing Android Wear watches, but it's one of the fastest out of the gate with the Android Wear 2.0 upgrade. The fashion brand has started rolling out Google's latest software to its Q Founder, Q Marshal and Q Wander watches as of today. There are no surprises if you know what 2.0 brings, for better or worse. You'll get the more intuitive interface, Google Assistant, a new Google Fit app and the option to download apps directly to your wrist. The bigger deal is simply that Fossil's wristwear is getting the update so quickly.
While numerous manufacturers have promised Android Wear 2.0 upgrades for at least some of their models, Fossil is one of the few to have an upgrade already in hand -- even TAG Heuer won't offer 2.0 until the end of March. It also bodes well if you own a Michael Kors smartwatch, for that matter, since Fossil had already promised an upgrade for that timepiece. We wouldn't buy a smartwatch just for speedy updates, but it's something to consider if you're on the fence about your choice of Android accessories.