The week that was at SXSW 2017

From smart jackets to AR and VR experiences, there was a bit of everything.

Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
4m ago
    As much as Team Engadget loves Austin, it's time for us to say goodbye to SXSW. This week, we saw some of the latest things happening in tech, art, film and music -- oh, and we also ate a ridiculous amount of BBQ, because that's what you do in Texas. From smart jackets to AR and VR experiences, to chats with Buzz Aldrin, Frank Oz and La La Land's music composer, we checked out a bit of everything at the event. Join Senior Editor Devindra Hardwar and Managing Editor James Trew as they discuss the week that was, and click here to catch up on all the news you may have missed from SXSW 2017.

    In this article: art, culture, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, science, space, sxsw, sxsw2017, video, wearables
    Edgar began hitting newsrooms as a young kid in the 90s, when his dad worked at a regional newspaper. Growing up, he had two passions: technology and football (soccer). When he wasn't on the pitch scoring hat-tricks, he could be found near his SNES or around the house taking things apart. Edgar's also deeply in love with tacos, sneakers and FIFA, in no particular order. He lives in New York City with his better half.
