Amazon can judge your daily outfit choices

The company knows that the fact that you have to upload photos could deter you from using the feature, especially if you have privacy concerns. It says only Amazon staff will be able to see them, and when you delete the images from the in-app experience, it will also remove the copies associated with your account. Unfortunately, the only way to be sure nobody else can access your pictures through the app is to never use the feature.

If you don't mind uploading personal photos, though, Amazon suggests taking pics with the same pose and background, though it will also accept full-body mirror selfies. You can simply upload them from your camera roll and wait for feedback. This isn't the retail giant's first fashion-oriented endeavor: it launched its own fashion brands last year and even a fashion and makeup TV show called Style Code Live.

[Image credit: TechCrunch]