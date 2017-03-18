Tesla kills its relatively affordable 60kWh Model S options

While the cars technically have shorter battery life and range than the standard option, they're actually equipped with 75kWh battery packs. They're merely software-locked to 60kWh, and customers can pay an additional fee to unlock the remaining 15kWh. Tesla says most people ended up paying for the software unlock, so it sees no reason to continue selling the 60kWh versions of the vehicle. While the $67,000-plus cars are going away, the company will have an even cheaper offering in the future. Tesla's upcoming Model 3 cars will set you back $35,000 when they start shipping in 2018.