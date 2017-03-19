Show More Results

Ben Heck's Nintendo Switch teardown

That didn't take long.
element14
2h ago in DIY
Nintendo has a new console out, which means Ben, Karen and Felix are responding exactly as you'd expect them to: by tearing down the new Switch console and Joy Con controllers. How does it compare to a laptop or tablet computer? Is it designed for easy maintenance and upgradeability? Share your take over on the element14 Community.

