ICYMI: CT scanning mummies and drones that land like birds

We also checked out research for fixed-wing drones that land like birds. Typically these type of tiny aircraft need a runway just like a full-size plane. But the folks at BMT Defence Services are developing a drone that flies and lands like our feather friends thanks to AI, deformable wing and moveable tail. The goal is to get the flying machines to swoop up at the last minute and fall a few inches to the ground just like the your neighborhood sparrows.

