ICYMI: CT scanning mummies and drones that land like birds

Today on In Case You Missed It: Researchers from The Field Museum are using CT scanners to look inside mummies from Peru and Egypt to see what lies behind the casket and ancient gauze. The images have uncovered information about the gender and approximate age the of deceased when they took their last breath. It also gives museum-goers the opportunity to peel away the layers of a mummy and check out 3D models of what the dead might have looked like before they met their untimely end.
We also checked out research for fixed-wing drones that land like birds. Typically these type of tiny aircraft need a runway just like a full-size plane. But the folks at BMT Defence Services are developing a drone that flies and lands like our feather friends thanks to AI, deformable wing and moveable tail. The goal is to get the flying machines to swoop up at the last minute and fall a few inches to the ground just like the your neighborhood sparrows.
As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.