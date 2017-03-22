Apple acquisition hints at deep automation in iOS

Unlike with many buyouts, Apple isn't planning to shut Workflow down right away. The app is not only sticking around the App Store, but is now free. We wouldn't count on it lasting forever (Apple eventually shut down HopStop, for instance), but Apple won't necessarily disrupt your life for the sake of its long-term plans.

Neither Apple nor Workflow has outlined what they might do together, but there are a number of possibilities. On a basic level, it hints at the chance of built-in automation for some tasks in iOS -- you might just tap a button to accomplish a number of tasks. That could be particularly appealing to iPad power users treating their tablet more like a computer. It may be helpful for home automation, too, by further streamlining control over all your appliances. Just don't expect to see any Workflow features show up in iOS in the near future. Apple has likely already settled on the core features for iOS 11 by this point (WWDC is just a few months away), so any OS-level integration may have to wait until much later.