Watch the 'MST3K' reboot's gloriously campy first trailer

The series, which hits Netflix on April 14th, is a reboot of the cult classic that aired on Comedy Central and The Sci-Fi Channel in the late '80s and '90s. Creator Joel Hodgson turned to Kickstarter in 2015 to fund the show's revival, and it became one of the biggest crowdfunded video projects to date, pulling in nearly $5.8 million from loyal fans. If you want to catch up on the classic series before watching the reboot next month, Netflix is currently offering 20 episodes as an appetizer.