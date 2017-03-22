Watch the 'MST3K' reboot's gloriously campy first trailer

The first trailer for the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 is here, and it's full of camp, cheesy special effects and sassy robots. Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt are restarting the MST3K experiment, and they're subjecting captured comedian Jonah Ray to bad B-movies to study their effects on the human brain.
The series, which hits Netflix on April 14th, is a reboot of the cult classic that aired on Comedy Central and The Sci-Fi Channel in the late '80s and '90s. Creator Joel Hodgson turned to Kickstarter in 2015 to fund the show's revival, and it became one of the biggest crowdfunded video projects to date, pulling in nearly $5.8 million from loyal fans. If you want to catch up on the classic series before watching the reboot next month, Netflix is currently offering 20 episodes as an appetizer.