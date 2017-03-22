Limited edition black OnePlus phone? Not so limited anymore.

So much for that black OnePlus 3T being an ultra-rare beast. OnePlus has revealed that it will launch a limited Midnight Black edition of the 3T at a "later date," making that once-special color available to everyone "while supplies last." And the practical difference between this smartphone and the limited edition Colette model (shown below)? Er... there's no Colette logo on it. That's all. Yes, the 250 people who lined up at a Paris store on March 21st now have little to brag about besides getting a black 3T slightly earlier than everyone else. So why spoil their fun? If you ask OnePlus, it's because most people just want the device that badly.