Launching in early April on Japanese phone carriers (if not elsewhere at the moment), the spec sheet remains largely unchanged -- although VAIO has added a few more 3G radios and a second SIM card slot to make it at least a little bit more global. (Yeah, we're eking out any signs that it might leave Japan.) It still has a full HD 5.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 617 processor and a good three-gig dose of RAM, which is all fine, but you'll probably be buying it for the classy looks, not the smarts inside. (There are plenty of higher-powered Android phones out there.)

VAIO Phone A launches on April 7th, in Japan alone for now, where you'll have to cough up 24,800 yen (around $2230) for that aluminum slab. There is, at least, more demand for Android-powered phones.