Virgin Media now offers up to 100 Mbps broadband as standard

Prices have gotten a little bit cheaper across the board, too. Assuming a 12-month contract length, the VIVID 100 plan is a fiver cheaper at £32.25 per month. The up to 200 Mbps VIVID 200 tier is now £37.25 per month (down from £45.25), and the gamer variant (with a slightly better up to 20 Mbps upload rate) is £42.25 per month instead of £50.25. The new VIVID 300 plan is obviously the priciest at £47.25 per month. Various deals are also available if you take a TV package in tandem.

By making 100 Mbps its slowest package and the 300 Mbps tier more visible, Virgin Media is keeping a couple of steps ahead of its rivals. Particularly BT (or should we say Openreach), which has been piloting G.fast technology for a while now, alongside increasing its fibre footprint. G.fast promises top speeds of around 300 Mbps while still using old copper wires for the last few hundred metres, meaning less upgrade work is needed to deliver it.