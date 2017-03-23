AT&T, Verizon join companies pulling ads from Google and YouTube

YouTube video creators are fighting against the video service's filter screening out LGBTQ+ voices, while on the other end, advertisers are worried about a different type of content. In a movement that started with several UK brands (McDonald's, BBC, Channel 4, Lloyd's and others), companies and regulators have become concerned that ads are being placed by Google on websites and videos promoting extremist and hateful views.
Although Google has promised new tools will give partners more control over where ads appear, and also said it will review the kind of content allowed on YouTube, it may not be moving fast enough. Now, AT&T and Verizon (parent company of AOL, which owns Engadget), are pulling online ad campaigns.