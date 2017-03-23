'Destiny 2' is expected to arrive this September

We haven't heard much about the game itself so far, although we do know that most of the progress you've made in the original Destiny won't carry over to the sequel. Kotaku believes that Bungie and Activision will officially release more details about the sequel today, and it also thinks the game will come to the PC in addition to the Xbox One and PS4 this time. We should find out more later today, but for now just feast your eyes on the above image and get ready to kiss the three years of progress you've made in the original game goodbye. At least your character will look the same when you port it over to Destiny 2.