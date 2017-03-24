Netflix thinks people still like Adam Sandler movies

Adam Sandler's recent output has been... well, it's probably best not to talk about it. Regardless of how you feel about his work, Netflix and its viewers seem to be fans and as such the streaming juggernaut has inked another four-movie deal with the Saturday Night Live alum. The first, romantic comedy Sandy Wexler, debuts April 14th and stars Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, and Sandler's usual suspects: Kevin James, Terry Crews, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider among others.