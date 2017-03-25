Uber pauses its self-driving efforts following Arizona crash

An Uber spokesperson tells us the company is "continuing to look into this incident," and it's not too hard to see why. While it's already established that Uber isn't at fault (another driver failed to yield when Uber's SUV had the right of way), there are a number of unanswered questions. Is there any way the Uber ride's human driver could have avoided a collision by taking over in time, for example? And is there a software tweak that could have had the vehicle react on its own? Although it's tempting to pin the accident solely on the imperfect nature of people, Uber likely wants to rule out any factors that could be resolved through code or driver training.