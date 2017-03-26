'StarCraft: Remastered' upgrades a real-time strategy classic

In the single-player campaign, you'll see new artwork to help improve the storytelling. Multiplayer fans will see features that have been a staple of newer Blizzard titles, including "advanced" matchmaking, ladder play and social features. You'll also have cloud saves for everything from your solo progress to custom maps and key bindings. About the only thing that won't change is the core gameplay.

The revamp will be available sometime in the summer for both Mac and Windows users, with a price to be set later. You won't have to wait that long to walk down memory lane, however. Blizzard is patching the original Brood War -- yes, a 19-year-old title -- to improve Windows compatibility and add features like rebinding and an eSports-friendly observer mode. And when the update is ready, StarCraft Anthology (including both the original game and Brood War) will be free.

Yes, this is another instance of a developer hopping on the remaster bandwagon. It's a relatively easy way to make money from nostalgic gamers, and Blizzard has plenty of those given its track record. With that said, Blizzard has a better reason than most to revisit history. There was a 12-year gap between the original game and its sequel -- many of those who cut their teeth on StarCraft II were too young to have played the first game when new, and the technological gap is so vast that the first game was quickly becoming unplayable. This gives younger players a chance to see what they missed, and lets veterans return even on a cutting-edge PC.