Dell's 8K monitor is available for $5,000

Of course, you probably won't plunk down that cash to use your fancy 8K monitor for high-end gaming or a VR ride. As we pointed out when we first saw it, the Ultrasharp 32's 7,680 by 4,320 pixels and 100 percent Adobe RGB and sRGB color support will most benefit artists and photographers that need to view and edit massive files. It has a maximum 33.2MP resolution and 280 PPI density, but you'll need to pipe in the visuals over two DisplayPort 1.3 ports, so make sure your machine has a pair freed up.

Sure, $5,000 is a hefty pricetag for visuals, but it's a far cry from the $130,000 professional use-only 82-inch TV Sharp debuted in September 2015 . While LG and Samsung both introduced consumer-facing 8K-ready televisions at CES, they didn't come with cost estimates or release dates. Dell's Ultrasharp may be the only 8K ultra high resolution screen on the market for awhile.