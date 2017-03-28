The last time we covered Urbanears, the company was hawking headphones with quilted padding. Now, some six years later it's getting into the crowded wireless speaker game. Long story short, the Connected Speakers are colorful noise boxes that you can network together for multi-room sound; you can set them to play the same track in sync, or separate ones. Each unit has Airplay, Chromecast and Spotify Connect capabilities built in too, so blasting Papa Roach's "Last Resort" from every room while you're trying to argue for an unpopular rule-change at your house should be pretty easy. If you want to kick it old-school beyond your song selection, there's Bluetooth connectivity and an aux port too.