The Galaxy S8 vs. the competition: Both beauty and beast

Samsung's had a rough year, but it's hoping that its new flagship phones can turn things around. In fact, the company's wants you to see the Galaxy S8 as a new type of handset: bigger and bolder in shape, with personal assistant Bixby and a desktop mode to sweeten the pot. But it's entering a market already full of swank devices like the Google Pixel (with its amazing camera) and the iPhone 7. While you'll have to wait for our full review to see how the S8 fares in the wild, we've lined up its specs against some of the competition to see if it's bringing the right tools to the field.
|Galaxy S8
|Google Pixel
|LG G6
|iPhone 7
|Pricing
|Not available; varies by carrier
|$649, $749 (off-contract)
|varies by carrier (ranging from $650 at T-Mobile to $719 at AT&T)
|$649, $749, $849 (off-contract)
|Known dimensions
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches)
|143.84 x 69.54 x 7.31mm (5.66 x 2.74 x 0.29 inches)
|148.84 x 71.88 x 7.87mm (5.86 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)
|Weight
|155g (5.47 ounces)
|143g (5.04 ounces)
|162.73g (5.74 ounces)
|138g (4.87 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|5.0 inches (127mm)
|5.7 inches (144.78mm)
|4.7 inches (119.38mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (441 ppi)
|2,880 x 1,440 (564 ppi)
|1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ AMOLED
|Full HD AMOLED
|QHD Plus LCD with DolbyVision HDR
|Retina HD
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|2,770mAh
|3,300mAh
|1,960mAh
|Internal storage
|64GB
|32/128GB
|32GB
|32/128/256GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|microSD
|None
|Rear camera
|12MP, f/1.7
|12.3MP, f/2.0, 1.55µm pixel size
|Dual cameras: 13MP, f/1.8; 13MP, f/2.4
|12MP, f/1.8
|Front-facing cam
|8MP
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4µm pixel size
|5MP, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 120fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v4.2
|v4.2
|v4.2
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Apple A10 Fusion
|CPU
|2.3GHz octa-core
|2.15GHz quad-core
|2.35GHz quad-core
|2.34GHz quad-core
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|2GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1
|Android 7.0
|iOS 10
|Notable features
|Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
|Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G-tested shock resistant, USB Type-C
|Touch ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector
