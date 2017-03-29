Show More Results

The Galaxy S8 vs. the competition: Both beauty and beast

Samsung's new flagship is big, gorgeous and has a lot of work to do.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
16m ago in Mobile
Samsung's had a rough year, but it's hoping that its new flagship phones can turn things around. In fact, the company's wants you to see the Galaxy S8 as a new type of handset: bigger and bolder in shape, with personal assistant Bixby and a desktop mode to sweeten the pot. But it's entering a market already full of swank devices like the Google Pixel (with its amazing camera) and the iPhone 7. While you'll have to wait for our full review to see how the S8 fares in the wild, we've lined up its specs against some of the competition to see if it's bringing the right tools to the field.

Galaxy S8 Google Pixel LG G6 iPhone 7
Pricing Not available; varies by carrier $649, $749 (off-contract) varies by carrier (ranging from $650 at T-Mobile to $719 at AT&T) $649, $749, $849 (off-contract)
Known dimensions 148.9 x 68.1 x 8.0mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches) 143.84 x 69.54 x 7.31mm (5.66 x 2.74 x 0.29 inches) 148.84 x 71.88 x 7.87mm (5.86 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm (5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches)
Weight 155g (5.47 ounces) 143g (5.04 ounces) 162.73g (5.74 ounces) 138g (4.87 ounces)
Screen size 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.0 inches (127mm) 5.7 inches (144.78mm) 4.7 inches (119.38mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (570ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (441 ppi) 2,880 x 1,440 (564 ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ AMOLED Full HD AMOLED QHD Plus LCD with DolbyVision HDR Retina HD
Battery 3,000mAh 2,770mAh 3,300mAh 1,960mAh
Internal storage 64GB 32/128GB 32GB 32/128/256GB
External storage None None microSD None
Rear camera 12MP, f/1.7 12.3MP, f/2.0, 1.55µm pixel size Dual cameras: 13MP, f/1.8; 13MP, f/2.4 12MP, f/1.8
Front-facing cam 8MP 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4µm pixel size 5MP, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K 4K at 30fps 4K at 120fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v4.2 v4.2 v4.2
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A10 Fusion
CPU 2.3GHz octa-core 2.15GHz quad-core 2.35GHz quad-core 2.34GHz quad-core
GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 530 Adreno 530 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 2GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 7.0 Android 7.1 Android 7.0 iOS 10
Notable features Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G-tested shock resistant, USB Type-C Touch ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector

