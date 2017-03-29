Show More Results

The Galaxy S8+ vs. the competition: Big sibling battle

Samsung's new large handset offers a lot more than just its size.
Kris Naudus
1h ago in Mobile
Samsung

Samsung knows you like big phones. However, the Galaxy Note's gone MIA this year for understandable reasons, leaving the new Galaxy S8+ to step up with its 6.2-inch screen and curved edges. But the Galaxy S8 line isn't the only big-and-bigger handset duo out there right now, with Apple and Google already staking their claims with similar pairings. The screen of the S8+ certainly dwarfs those on the Pixel XL and the 7 Plus, but is that enough of an advantage? Check out the specs of these three larger flagships to get a better idea of the new phone's capabilities, and stay tuned for our full review of the S8+ in the coming weeks!

Galaxy S8+ Google Pixel XL iPhone 7 Plus
Pricing Not available; varies by carrier $769, $869 (off-contract) $769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
Known dimensions 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches) 154.72 x 75.74 x 7.31mm (6.09 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches) 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
Weight 173g (6.1 ounces) 168g (5.92 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces)
Screen size 6.2 inches (158.1mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 139.7mm (5.5 inches)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (529 ppi) 2,560 x 1,440 (534 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ AMOLED Quad HD AMOLED Retina HD
Battery 3,500mAh 3,450mAh 2,900mAh
Internal storage 64GB 32/128GB 32/128/256GB
External storage microSD None None
Rear camera 12MP, f/1.7 12.3MP, f/2.0, 1.55µm pixel size Dual cameras, 12MP, f/1.8 and f/2.8
Front-facing camera 8MP 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4µm pixel size 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K 4K at 30fps 4K at 30fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v4.2 v4.2
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Apple A10 Fusion
CPU 2.3GHz octa-core 2.15GHz quad-core 2.34GHz quad-core
GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 530 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
RAM 4GB 4GB 3GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 7.0 Android 7.1 iOS 10
Notable features Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Touch ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector

