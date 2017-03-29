The Galaxy S8+ vs. the competition: Big sibling battle

Samsung knows you like big phones. However, the Galaxy Note's gone MIA this year for understandable reasons, leaving the new Galaxy S8+ to step up with its 6.2-inch screen and curved edges. But the Galaxy S8 line isn't the only big-and-bigger handset duo out there right now, with Apple and Google already staking their claims with similar pairings. The screen of the S8+ certainly dwarfs those on the Pixel XL and the 7 Plus, but is that enough of an advantage? Check out the specs of these three larger flagships to get a better idea of the new phone's capabilities, and stay tuned for our full review of the S8+ in the coming weeks!
|Galaxy S8+
|Google Pixel XL
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Pricing
|Not available; varies by carrier
|$769, $869 (off-contract)
|$769, $869, $969 (off-contract)
|Known dimensions
|159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 inches)
|154.72 x 75.74 x 7.31mm (6.09 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches)
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm (6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches)
|Weight
|173g (6.1 ounces)
|168g (5.92 ounces)
|188g (6.63 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.2 inches (158.1mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|139.7mm (5.5 inches)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (529 ppi)
|2,560 x 1,440 (534 ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ AMOLED
|Quad HD AMOLED
|Retina HD
|Battery
|3,500mAh
|3,450mAh
|2,900mAh
|Internal storage
|64GB
|32/128GB
|32/128/256GB
|External storage
|microSD
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|12MP, f/1.7
|12.3MP, f/2.0, 1.55µm pixel size
|Dual cameras, 12MP, f/1.8 and f/2.8
|Front-facing camera
|8MP
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4µm pixel size
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v4.2
|v4.2
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Apple A10 Fusion
|CPU
|2.3GHz octa-core
|2.15GHz quad-core
|2.34GHz quad-core
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 530
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Plus
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|3GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1
|iOS 10
|Notable features
|Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
|Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C
|Touch ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector
