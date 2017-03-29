Samsung's Galaxy S8 UK pricing starts at £689

So what's new with the phone? The main attraction is the new "infinity display" which takes up almost the entirety of the front. It's another step up from the curved display found on the Galaxy S7 Edge, cramming more screen into a big-but-not monstrous smartphone form factor. For the S8, it's a 5.8-inch screen, while the S8 Plus has a slightly larger 6.2-inch panel -- both are "Quad HD+," with a 2,960 x 1,440 resolution. They're powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM, coupled with a 3,000 mAh battery in the S8 and a 3,500 mAh cell in the S8 Plus.

Other new features, such as Samsung's 'Bixby' assistant, certainly intrigue. The company is also promising a lighter version of TouchWiz and a vastly improved front-facing camera. We're keen to see how Bixby fares against the Google Pixel, which puts the Google Assistant at the heart of its software experience, and the bevy of other voice-activated helpers on the market. If you're on the fence (there's also the Huawei P10, LG G6 and Sony's Xperia XZ Premium to consider) look out for our full review.

Click here to catch all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch event!