Live from Samsung's Galaxy S8 event!

Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy S8 is one of the worst-kept tech secrets in recent memory -- but we're still interested in what Samsung is going to unveil today all the same. The company pretty much took the year off from Mobile World Congress, where it has traditionally shown off its flagship phone for years now. But now, after a whole host of leaks, Samsung is finally ready to take the wraps off its latest mobile phone -- and a lot is riding on this one. It needs to make consumers forget the Galaxy Note 7 debacle as well as keep up with the best that Apple and Google have to offer. It's a tall order, but based on what we've seen thus far, Samsung may be ready to unveil one of the most interesting smartphones we've seen in years.\n\nStay tuned here for our liveblog of the day's announcements -- Samsung's Unpacked event kicks off at 11AM ET \/ 8AM PT, and we'll be covering all the news about the Galaxy S8 as well as any other surprises Samsung has in store for us. Here's how to follow today's news:\n\nWe're bringing you quick updates live from the event on Twitter. The big stories, meanwhile, will be on Facebook. Finally, our hands-on videos will be on YouTube.\n\nYou can also follow the team on the ground: Senior Editors Chris Velazco and Nathan Ingraham and Social Media Manager Evan Rodgers are at the event -- follow along with their Twitter accounts for more.\n\nClick here to catch all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy S8 launch event!