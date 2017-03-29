Samsung's Galaxy S8 arrives April 21st

Now that the Galaxy S8 is finally official, the next most important piece of news is when you can buy it and how much it will cost. The new handset will be available in five colors -- of these, the Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Blue options will be offered in the US when the phone arrives on April 21st. Major carriers including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon Wireless, as well as low-cost options like Cricket Wireless and Straight Talk Wireless, will all start selling the device that day. If you want to make sure you're not left high and dry in the event those outlets run out of stock, you can pre-order the Galaxy S8 starting tomorrow.
There are other benefits to pre-ordering the Galaxy S8 -- namely, you'll get a Gear VR headset and controller for free. Even if you just buy the handset the regular way on or after April 21st, there's a chance you could snag one of the limited-edition premium bundles that gives you a 256GB memory card and a pair of AKG tuned earphones, a result of Samsung's recent acquisition of Harman.
