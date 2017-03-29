Windows 10 Creators Update starts rolling out on April 11th

The Creators Update is a big deal for a few reasons: It'll introduce Paint 3D, Microsoft's new 3D creation app that's simple enough for children to use. And it packs in some useful new features like Game Mode, which devotes more system resources to games, ensuring better overall performance. There are also some helpful Edge upgrades, like the ability to preview tabs and file away collections of tabs for later use. The Creators Update won't make Windows 10 look much different, but it should hopefully make it a much more useful OS.