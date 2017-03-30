Bug delays Android Wear 2.0 yet again

"We have started rolling out the Android Wear 2.0 update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "For other devices, the update is currently being delayed due to a bug found in final testing. We will push the update to the remaining devices as soon as the issue is resolved."

That said, it's worth noting that -- in typical Google fashion -- Android Wear 2.0 didn't have a solid release date. When LG's pair of watches hit the market in February, the company confirmed that the new software would start rolling out to older devices "in the coming weeks." That's the beauty of non-specific release schedules. Google isn't technically late, it's just taking a bit longer than planned. Google hasn't said exactly how long it'll take for this bug to get worked out, but hopefully it won't take very long. 9to5Google has a complete list of the 19 watches that'll get Android Wear 2.0 when it's finally ready to go.