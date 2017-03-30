NASA probe Juno captures Jupiter's poles in glorious detail

Getting these photos hasn't exactly been easy for Juno. With Jupiter's radiation belts proving hazardous to its electronics, the drone has had to carefully swing in wide arcs in order to avoid spending too much time exposed to the damaging particles. With these maneuvers only taking place once every two months, Juno recently completed its fifth maneuver, returning with stunning photographs of Jupiter that it streamed back to Earth.

While the original images were sent back in black and white, amateur astronomers have taken the time to retouch the shots in full color. You can see a selection of the edited photos in their full vibrant glory below:

Here's a close-up of Jupiter's swirling cloud tops.