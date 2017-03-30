Spotify's latest show is basically 'Carpool Karaoke'

The final stop in each episode is the Spotify-All Def Stage where each pair has to perform their newly written song for hundreds of fans. All Def Digital, which Simmons co-founded, is handling production for the 8-episode series with comedian DoBoy handing the hosting/driving duties. The first installment matches up T-Pain with Atlanta-based producer Southside while other episodes star D.R.A.M, Joey Bada$$, E-40 and more. Traffic Jams debuts on Spotify April 4th with new episodes every Tuesday through May 23rd. For a look at what you can expect from the show, watch the trailer below.