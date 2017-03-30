The Wirecutter's best deals: A Sony 55-inch XBR 4K TV drops to $1,290

Street price: $1,500; MSRP: $2,200; Deal price: $1,290

While we've seen the Sony XBR X930D around this price before, this is still the best price we've seen. It's a nice $200 drop below the normal street price of $1500, and beats the previous low by an extra $10 bucks. The last sale on this TV lasted several weeks, so it's unlikely that this deal will disappear over night.

The Sony XBR55X930D is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best TV. Chris Heinonen writes, "If the Vizio P65-C1 is unavailable, if you need a 55-inch TV instead of a 65-inch one, or if you like the idea of integrated apps, get the Sony XBR X930D. This model uses an edge-lit backlight that isn't as great as the Vizio set's full array, but it is better than the rest of the competition and capable of producing bright HDR highlights. Running Android TV, the X930D gives you Google Cast support as well as integrated apps plus voice control from Google."

Street price: $460; MSRP: $460; Deal price: $400

Since the GoPro Hero5 Black is relatively new, we haven't seen many decent sales on it. While this is still full price for the Hero5 Black, it does come with a free $60 Target gift card (ships separately), more or less matching the best deal we've seen so far, which was the same deal with a $60 Amazon gift card. REDcard members can save an additional 5 percent. Shipping is free.

The GoPro Hero5 Black is our top pick in our guide to the best action cameras. Ben Keough wrote, "The Hero5 Black builds on the success of its predecessor (and our previous pick), the Hero4 Silver, with new features that significantly enhance its usability. The built-in waterproofing is the most important addition, since it means you can shoot anywhere, anytime, without fiddling with a case. But owners will also appreciate the camera's intuitive touchscreen interface, image stabilization, and voice control. And it's a relative bargain, too: Despite the expanded feature set, the new flagship GoPro costs $100 less than the old Hero4 Black."

Street price: $60; MSRP: $70; Deal price: $51 with code SPRINGTECH when you buy two

This is a nice deal on the Belkin Wemo Mini when you buy two and apply coupon code SPRINGTECH. Once you've added 2 to your cart and apply the coupon code, the price will drop to $51, or just over $25 each. The lowest we've seen these smart plugs previously is $30 each. The $51 total will secure you free shipping.

The Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Plug is our pending pick in our best smart switch guide. Grant Clauser writes, "The Belkin Wemo mini, the successor to our previous favorite smart plug-in switch, is smaller than the original Wemo, making it less bulky on your wall. It works with Both Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice platforms, and you can incorporate it into IFTTT recipes with other devices. Works with both iOS and Android smart phones and tablets."

Street price: $900 (new); MSRP: $1,300 (new); Deal price: $550

This is a new low for a refurbished model of our former top pick drone. While the Phantom 3 Pro recently lost its top spot to the DJI Mavic in our best drones guide, it's still a great deal at this price. Since this refurbished drone comes from the DJI official store on with the standard DJI warranty of 12-months for the central board and remote controller, and 6-months for the parts.

The DJI Phantom 3 Professional is our former top pick in our guide to the best drones guide. Mike Perlman wrote, "Our top pick combines easy flying, long range, great image quality, three-axis stabilization, and great fail-safe features. In addition to being easy to fly, the Phantom 3 Professional offers a 4K-capable camera with a low-distortion, wide-angle lens, an upgraded three-axis gimbal for effective image stabilization, and a standout wireless range that gives you the ability to see both real-time flight stats and a first-person view of what you're shooting from up to 3.1 miles away, using a smartphone mounted to your radio controller. It also has preprogrammed flight controls with modes tailored to both beginners and advanced pilots, good battery life (23 minutes rated; 16 to 18 minutes of actual flight time while shooting in our testing), the ability to fly autonomously via Follow Me and Waypoints settings, and a fail-safe setting that prompts the drone to return to its launch site or current pilot location automatically if it loses connection with the radio transmitter."

