Coal's sharp decline leads to a drop in US energy production

The one bright spot was renewable energy. Technologies like solar and wind power put out 7 percent more energy in 2016 than they did a year earlier. The increase isn't all that shocking, of course. The cost of renewable energy is dropping quickly enough that it's becoming increasingly practical, particularly for large-scale projects that can power whole urban centers.

This doesn't mean that the US is losing its clout in energy exports. Those actually increased by 6 percent, a large chunk of which came from a 7 percent spike in crude oil shipments (coal dropped a steep 19 percent). However, the figures suggest that it may be too late to prop up the coal industry. It could be more effective to convert power plants, retrain workers and otherwise prepare for a renewable-focused future.