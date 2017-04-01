Recommended Reading: Beats 1 is a powerful music marketing tool

Blink-182 and Apple
Music Team up to
Show Off Increasing
Reach And Power of
Beats 1
Steve Baltin,
Forbes
Beats 1 has been a key selling point since Apple Music's launch. The internet radio station boasts a number of big names and includes a slate of shows hosted by the artists themselves. Even if you don't have your own show like Dr. Dre, Drake or Run the Jewels, debuting new music with Zane Lowe can do wonders for your hype train. Forbes details the power of Beats 1 through the lens of rockers Blink-182. The Verge also has a look at how the platform helped catapult Drake's latest album to the top of the streaming charts.