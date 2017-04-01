Show More Results

Recommended Reading: Beats 1 is a powerful music marketing tool

Billy Steele, @wmsteele
Beats 1 has been a key selling point since Apple Music's launch. The internet radio station boasts a number of big names and includes a slate of shows hosted by the artists themselves. Even if you don't have your own show like Dr. Dre, Drake or Run the Jewels, debuting new music with Zane Lowe can do wonders for your hype train. Forbes details the power of Beats 1 through the lens of rockers Blink-182. The Verge also has a look at how the platform helped catapult Drake's latest album to the top of the streaming charts.

What Is Gender and Why Does It Matter to Emoji?
Paul D. Hunt, Emojipedia Blog

Here's a look at what goes into designing the tiny graphics we love so much from a member of the Unicode Consortium's Emoji Subcommittee.

How I Let Disney Track My Every Move
Adam Clark Estes, Gizmodo

Gizmodo dissected (literally) Disney's MagicBand to find out just how much of your privacy you're sacrificing for convenience at its parks.

ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They're Not Really Into It
Ira Boudway & Max Chafkin, Bloomberg Businessweek

ESPN still hasn't accepted its fate at a time when cord cutting is all the rage. The only question is how long it can afford to ignore the writing on the wall.

Liked 'Serial'? Here's Why the True-Crime Podcast 'S-Town' Is Better
Amanda Hess, The New York Times

The new podcast from the makers of Serial debuted this week in its entirety. The New York Times explains why you should binge listen to it as soon as possible.

