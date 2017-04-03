What's on TV: 'Rogue One,' 'Archer,' Louis CK and 'Chewing Gum'

While March Madness is finally coming to an end, it's also time for some big spring premieres. Archer's latest season, Dreamland is here, and it's on FXX these days so check your cable lineup. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story makes its Blu-ray debut this week while the second season of Chewing Gum arrives on Netflix here in the US. Louis CK doubles up this week by appearing on Saturday Night Live and bringing a brand new comedy special to Netflix, while the biggest game releases are Persona 5 and PaRappa the Rapper Remastered. Oh, and Prison Break is back. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).