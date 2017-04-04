ICYMI: DIY Iron Man

Meanwhile, at the other end of the rocket science spectrum, NASA's jet propulsion laboratory is working on robots that can withstand roving throughout frozen planets and moons. While scientists would love to be able to explore Europa, or Titan, or subsurface oceans the technology to prepare robotic systems for cryogenic temperatures and rugged terrains doesn't technically exist yet. JPL is developing tools for future robotic rovers to use while tunneling through the frozen crust of a planet, using thermal insulation and a plutonium energy source. The department is also working on a gripper -- or foldable boom arm -- to pick up objects as far as 30 feet away, and a projectile launcher that can shoot objects up to 164 feet. Basically a t-shirt gun, but a bit more fancy.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @Dameright.